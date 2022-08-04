Flags to be lowered at half-staff in memory of former Va. Senator Jane Woods

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Youngkin has ordered that flags in Virginia be flown half-staff in memory of former Virginia Senator Jane Haycock Woods.

Woods passed away on July 18 peacefully, according to her obituary posted by the Demaine Funeral Home. She was 75 years old.

Woods served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate from 1988 to 2000.

"In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Senator Jane Haycock Woods," Youngkin stated.

Flags are ordered to be lowered at sunrise on Friday, August 5, 2022, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

