PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A large flatbed truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of VA-164/the Western Freeway on the West Norfolk Bridge Thursday night.

News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara and one of our photojournalists were driving in the area when she saw first responders pulling a man from the truck. He is reportedly conscious and breathing.

The eastbound lanes on the bridge are closed to traffic at this time.

We've reached out to Portsmouth Police for more information.

