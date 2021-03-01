Floral heart memorials placed throughout Norfolk to remember hardships, losses caused by COVID-19 pandemic

Norfolk, Va. - ONECommunity Museum (OCM) volunteers is placing twelve Floral Heart Memorials at locations throughout Norfolk to show support for those who have experienced a loss or hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A ceremony will be held Monday at the Chrysler Museum of Art. Congresswoman Elaine Luria and Virginia Delegate Jerrauld C. Jones will attend and share remarks.

The memorials will be in place until Friday.

More than 100 floral hearts are being installed nationwide on March 1 to recognize losses associated with COVID-19 as part of the nationwide Floral Heart Project started by New York Artist Kristina Libby.

Volunteers have handcrafted the floral hearts with local greens and donated flowers.

“These hearts are built with care and love and are meant to offer a quiet place to reflect in peace and solace. Interacting with the memorials allows the visitors and volunteers to put their feelings of love, grief, and empathy out into the world,” explains Allison Lavigne, founder of OCM and curator of the memorials. “We are honored to bring the Floral Heart Project to Hampton Roads.”

Members of the community are invited to visit the memorial.

Visitors are welcomed to share stories at the sites, arrange a vigil, or place petals around the floral hearts to remember a loved one. Individuals may also submit a name of a loved one to be added to a ribbon and tied to the wreath of their preference.

Installation locations include the Chrysler Museum of Art, The Plot at The Neon District, the Millstone Courtyard at the Hermitage Museum & Gardens, Yellow Fever Park, Hague Bridge, Lafayette Park, Ocean View Beach Park, Berkley Park and locations along the Elizabeth River Trail, including Town Point Park, Wisconsin Square, Plum Point Park and the Hermitage Museum and Gardens gate.

“I would like to sincerely thank the City of Norfolk Events Team, the Chrysler Museum of Art, the Hermitage Museum & Gardens, and Downtown Norfolk Council for their support in making space available for these memorials,” says Lavigne. “I am so appreciative of Volunteer Chair Lauré Ferguson and all of the volunteers who worked to make this dream a reality. Incredible appreciation also goes to members of the Lochhaven Garden Club and Garden Club of Norfolk, the Hermitage Museum & Gardens, and KD Wholesale Floral for greenery and floral donations.

