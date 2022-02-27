Florida woman found guilty of first-degree murder for role in 2021 Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Jacksonville, Florida woman faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder relating to an April 2021 homicide.

Tashara Mone Jackson, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of Salahud-Din Ibn Shabazz, who was found dead in a home on Menchville Court April 7, 2021.

In a court filing last year, the Newport News Police Department said the fatal shooting happened as a result of a dispute between U.S. Postal Service employees regarding an alleged affair.

Jackson remains in custody at Hampton Roads Regional Jail awaiting her sentencing, which is currently set for June 24.

Jeremy Pettway, 41, was also charged in Shabazz's death. His jury trial will begin April 5.