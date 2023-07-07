Watch Now
Fmr. Portsmouth officer heads to federal court in sex case involving 17-year-old

Posted at 10:51 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 23:22:09-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A former Portsmouth police officer is set to be back in court next week. Cleshaun Cox was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a sex charge involving a 17-year-old girl.

Now, he will appear in federal court ahead of his release from the state-level conviction.

A court filing shows Cox is charged with a civil rights violation—deprivation of rights under color of law. It means these are unlawful acts committed by federal, state or local officials.

If convicted, it could mean up to life in prison.

