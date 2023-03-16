Fmr. Southampton Co. deputy, Franklin police officer charged in husband's death

A former Southampton County Sheriff's Office deputy, who was also a Franklin police officer, is being charged in her husband's death in February.

Early in the morning on Feb. 4, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 20,000 block of Ivor Road in Courtland for a man who had been shot during a domestic dispute.

When authorities got to the scene, they said they found Jonathan Mulder, Jr., 33, had been injured. He died at that scene.

On March 15, the sheriff's office said Stephanie Mulder, 42, Jonathan's wife, turned herself into the Southampton County Jail. She was charged with second-degree murder among other charges.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Stephanie Mulder was deputy from Oct. 1, 2008, to May 31, 2013. She was assigned to the detention division and separated from the agency voluntarily. In addition, the Franklin Police Department told News 3 she was an officer for the city from June 2013 to Aug. 2020.

Mulder is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail, according to the Southampton County Sheriff's Office.

Attorney information for Mulder was not listed in online court records as of Wednesday evening. An arraignment was set for Thursday morning in Southampton General District Court.