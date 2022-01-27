Food banks across Hampton Roads impacted by supply chain crisis, inflation

NORFOLK, Va. - Food banks are feeling the supply chain crunch, much like what we see at grocery stores, with bare shelves and high prices.

“We rely tremendously on our retail partners for donated food. That’s one of our key sources of product that we hand out to those who are food insecure,” Bob Latvis with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore said.

He said donations from major retailers have dried up due to grocery store shelves being empty.

“They don’t have the products to donate to us, so that’s the trickle effect of the supply chain crunch across the country,” Latvis said.

Latvis said the foodbank buys food when it doesn't get enough donations from retailers. With inflation being high, the nonprofit's budget is taking a huge hit.

“Just a few years ago it was $13 for a case of corn, we found that has doubled in the past three years and that’s now $26 for a case of corn,” Latvis said.

It’s also taking two to three times longer to actually receive the goods.

“What we used to see as a two-week delivery time is now turning into a 5, 6-week time frame,” Latvis said.

Latvis said food insecurity has skyrocketed since the pandemic, and when winter weather hits, local food pantries get hit hard too. Right now he says the foodbank is preparing its partner agencies for a big couple of days.

“We see the same rush on food as you see in a grocery store,” Latvis said.

