Food distribution to be held on Dec. 6 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is hosting an emergency food distribution on Dec. 6 in Norfolk.

The organization said the distribution’s location is significant: it will take place at the closed Family Dollar in Norfolk. The grocery store has been closed since it was damaged in a second-alarm commercial fire in September.

In a press release, the foodbank said the store’s temporary closing creates a “greater hardship for [a] community food desert.”

The food distribution will be both drive-thru and walk-up. Each distribution box contains 35-pounds of “shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce.” Onsite staff will provide assistance to help people determine their USDA income eligibility status.

The distribution is on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 720 Church Street in Norfolk.