Food drive helps food insecure families in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - More than 1,500 Virginia Beach households picked up a free holiday meal on Tuesday, December 14.

The drive-thru food drive happened at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the city's Department of Human Services put on the food drive.

Bryan Clark with the Department of Human Services said 56 volunteers and staff members from both groups were on hand to help load cars. He said this is the fourth time DHS and the food bank have partnered together this year to do a food drive.

“Doing things like this feels like a natural extension of what we do in Human Services, especially those who truly and desperately need that help,” Clark said.

Food bank Chief Impact Officer Emma Inman said there was fresh produce, turkey breasts, stuffing and other holiday meal staples in the boxes given out. She said she experienced food insecurity as a child and knows what it's like first hand to be hungry.

"I understand what it’s like to be in need and to have to put aside a little bit of your pride in order to receive help,” Inman said.

For more information on other food drives going on in Hampton Roads, click here. If you need to apply for SNAP benefits, click here or call 757-385-3200.