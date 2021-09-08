2021 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl benefits 39 local childrens' charities

NORFOLK, Va. - The longest-running charity flag football game in Hampton Roads is coming back to Old Dominion University's SB Ballard Stadium.

News 3 will be at the 52nd annual Priority Toyota Charity Bowl Friday, September 10, raising money for 39 local children's charities. More than $770,000 has been raised so far.

The Charity Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with Blaine Stewart and Jessica Larche hosting the event and April Loveland, Beverly Kidd and Kurt Williams representing WTKR on the field.

If you can't attend the game in person, News 3 will air a one-hour special on the Charity Bowl Sunday, September 12, following our 11 p.m. newscast.