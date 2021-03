CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Jubilee is canceled due to public health concerns as result of COVID-19.

The annual event was scheduled for May 20-23 at Chesapeake City Park, and is set to return May 19-22, 2022.

Officials are adhereing to federal, state and local guidelines provided by the Departments of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Event updates will be posted here and through social media, email and news outlets. Follow Chesapeake Jubilee on Facebook.