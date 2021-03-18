Busch Gardens Williamsburg opens entire park for first time in over a year for Food & Wine Festival

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that its Food and Wine Festival will begin Friday, April 2.

During the festival, all 10 of Busch Gardens' villages will be open for the first time in over a year. The festival will feature 11 "internationally inspired" food and beverage kiosks and more than 75 wines, brews and cocktails for purchase.

According to Busch Gardens, foods inspired by Virginia, Mexico, Hawaii, Brazil, Jamaica, South Korea, Italy and the Mediterranean will be served, as well as specialty beverages like the all-new Honeybee Hurricane and Manta Margarita.

Single-day admission for the festival is $39.99. Guests can also purchase sampler cards to use at each food and beverage kiosk starting at $49 for a 10-item sampler. The full menu is available on Busch Gardens' website.

The festival, which requires reservations, will implement enhanced health and safety measures such as limited capacity, mask requirements, increased cleaning and sanitation and temperature checks.

