Farmers market in Ghent area of Norfolk officially opens Friday

Ghent Business Association
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 31, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Fresh fruits, vegetables, and more are coming to the Ghent area this Friday!

Ghent Farmers' Market is having their grand opening this Friday, April 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ghent Farmers’ Market will take place on the first and third Friday of the month from April until September.

The market will be located on Colley Avenue & Spotswood in front of Blair Middle school at 730 Spotswood Ave.

Organizers say there will plenty of parking available in the two city lots on Spotswood.

Visit the Ghent Farmers Market's Facebook page for more information.

