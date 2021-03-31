Farmers market in Ghent area of Norfolk officially opens Friday

NORFOLK, Va. - Fresh fruits, vegetables, and more are coming to the Ghent area this Friday!

Ghent Farmers' Market is having their grand opening this Friday, April 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ghent Farmers’ Market will take place on the first and third Friday of the month from April until September.

The market will be located on Colley Avenue & Spotswood in front of Blair Middle school at 730 Spotswood Ave.

Organizers say there will plenty of parking available in the two city lots on Spotswood.

