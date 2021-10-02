Harlem Globetrotters coming to Norfolk's Chartway Arena in 2022

Spectra Venue Management

NORFOLK, Va. - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Hampton Roads!

The world-famous basketball exhibitionist team is bringing its newly reimagined Spread Game tour back to Norfolk for two games at Chartway Arena on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A basketball game like no other, fans will witness bring ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks in a fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, and part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

For more than 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skills. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill, and the reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.

Fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Chartway Arena All-Access Club Member. Tickets for the general public went on sale on September 28.

All tickets are available at YnotTix.com.

Chartway Arena is located at 4320 Hampton Blvd. on the campus of Old Dominion University.

