New brunch spot, Biscuit Belly, opening in Chesapeake next week with grand opening freebies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new brunch spot offering gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches and beverages opens in Chesapeake next week.

Biscuit Belly will open its first Virginia location on 605 Volvo Parkway Suite 100 on Monday, May 15, with a grand opening event planned for Friday, May 19.

Founded in Louisville, Kentucky in 2019, Biscuit Belly has eight locations across Kentucky, Georgia, Indiana, and Alabama. The restaurant says it's known for serving up "innovative southern brunch," which includes dishes with scratch-made biscuits, innovative boozy beverages and more.

“We’re delighted to open our first location in Virginia and bring our big, gourmet biscuits and other breakfast treats to the Chesapeake community,” said Lauren Coulter, Co-Founder and Director of Franchise Sales and Development for Biscuit Belly. “Biscuit Belly is all about serving up more than just delicious Southern cooking to brunch lovers, we want to provide a place for people to come together and create memories over a delicious meal.”

The grand opening celebration in Chesapeake will feature lots of freebies, like $50 gift cards to the first 50 customers and Heine Brothers’ free drip coffee all day.