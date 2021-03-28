Norfolk brewery to host adult-only Easter egg hunt

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk brewery is bringing some adult fun to the area with an adult Easter egg hunt.

Maker's Craft Brewery is hosting an Easter egg hunt just for adults on Sunday, April 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grab your friends to celebrate Easter with beers, games, and some fun competition.

The hunt will include prizes inside the eggs, with free beers, candy, and toys.

A best Easter bonnet contest will take place with 1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place awards and prizes for the most eggs picked up.

The brewery's Easter party begins at 1 p.m. and the yard will open up at 2 p.m. for the adult egg hunt. Organizers say no kids are allowed at this event

To purchase a ticket for $5, click here! A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Norfolk SPCA.

Maker's Craft Brewery is located at 735 E 23rd St.