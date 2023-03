NORFOLK, Va. — Asian Indians of Hampton Roads are inviting the community to join their annual festival.

The Festival of Colors, or Holi, is the Hindu festival that marks the end of winter.

So, if you want to throw some color, indulge in some Indian food, dance away to Bollywood and join in a cultural celebration, head to the MacArthur Center at 2 p.m. Saturday to be part of Holi.

The first 500 people get a free packet of color powder and a free white t-shirt.