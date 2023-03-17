Virginia Beach Restaurant Association announces “Something on the Menu” event

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association has announced its "Something on the Menu" event which is meant to spread the spirit of the upcoming SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER lineup announced: Lil Wayne, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert & more

The event runs from April 23 to April 30. According to a press release, certain restaurants will have menus relating to the festival.

Specialty menu items may include but are not limited to:

Appetizer

Beverage

Brunch/Lunch item

Dinner entrée

Dessert

To see a list of participating restaurants, which has not yet been posted, click here.

