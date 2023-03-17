Watch Now
NewsFood & Entertainment

Actions

Virginia Beach Restaurant Association announces “Something on the Menu” event

The event is meant to spread the spirit of the upcoming SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival.
Something on the Menu
Virginia Beach Restaurant Association
Something on the Menu<br/>
Something on the Menu
Posted at 10:44 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 22:45:59-04

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association has announced its "Something on the Menu" event which is meant to spread the spirit of the upcoming SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER lineup announced: Lil Wayne, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert & more

The event runs from April 23 to April 30. According to a press release, certain restaurants will have menus relating to the festival.

Specialty menu items may include but are not limited to:

Appetizer
Beverage
Brunch/Lunch item
Dinner entrée
Dessert

To see a list of participating restaurants, which has not yet been posted, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV