Williamsburg Winery receives 6 medals in San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Williamsburg Winery received a gold medal, plus five other medals, in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.
The winery's 2019 Wessex Hundred Chardonnay received a gold medal in the annual competition with more than 5,700 wines entered from over 1,000 wineries.
The 2019 Wessex Hundred Chardonnay is described as a "full-bodied wine offering aromas of peach, lemon, grapefruit and pineapple, along with a floral note that transitions into a lovely fresh rose and hydrangea essence."
The wine is also described to have a layer of creamy vanilla and caramel that then lead into a saltwater taffy character.
The Williamsburg Winery also received five other medals in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition:
Silver Medals
- 2019 Monticello Chardonnay Limited Release
- 2019 Petit Manseng
- 2019 Wessex Hundred Viognier
- 2017 XVII, Limited Release (Category: Red Blend: Petit Verdot leading blend)
Bronze Medal
- 2019 Wessex Hundred Albarino
The Williamsburg Winery has over 40 acres of vineyards, an on-site garden, a hotel and two restaurants on Wessex Hundred, a 300-acre farm.
The winery is open year around and located at 5800 Wessex Hundred.