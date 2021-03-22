Williamsburg Winery receives 6 medals in San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Williamsburg Winery received a gold medal, plus five other medals, in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

The winery's 2019 Wessex Hundred Chardonnay received a gold medal in the annual competition with more than 5,700 wines entered from over 1,000 wineries.

The 2019 Wessex Hundred Chardonnay is described as a "full-bodied wine offering aromas of peach, lemon, grapefruit and pineapple, along with a floral note that transitions into a lovely fresh rose and hydrangea essence."

The wine is also described to have a layer of creamy vanilla and caramel that then lead into a saltwater taffy character.

The Williamsburg Winery also received five other medals in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition:

Silver Medals



2019 Monticello Chardonnay Limited Release

2019 Petit Manseng

2019 Wessex Hundred Viognier

2017 XVII, Limited Release (Category: Red Blend: Petit Verdot leading blend)

Bronze Medal



2019 Wessex Hundred Albarino

The Williamsburg Winery has over 40 acres of vineyards, an on-site garden, a hotel and two restaurants on Wessex Hundred, a 300-acre farm.

The winery is open year around and located at 5800 Wessex Hundred.