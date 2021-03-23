Food Lion recalls wings sauce after discovering bottles were mislabeled, contains undeclared allergens

Food Lion has recalled select lots of Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce after determining that some bottles were mislabeled and contain an undeclared allergen, fish.

The affected items may have been purchased between Feb. 20 – March 20 and include the following information on the bottle:

Lot code 210305 and a Best By Date of March 5, 2022

Customers with fish allergies who purchased the impacted products are urged to refuse consumption, the release said.

Consumers can return the product to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee."