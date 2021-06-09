Watch
Food Lion set to hold open interviews at all locations next week

Steve Helber/AP
A Food Lion grocery store sign at a Food Lion store in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Dutch retailer Royal Ahold NV, which operates U.S. supermarket chains Stop & Shop and Giant, has agreed to merge with its Belgian counterpart Delhaize Group, which operates the Hannaford and Food Lion stores in the eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 11:34:47-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Calling all job seekers!

All Food Lion stores are set to host open interviews to discuss available opportunities next Wednesday, June 16. Applicants can simply walk in from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and meet with a member of store leadership about openings.

Positions will vary by the store but may include a mix of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

Candidates that cannot attend the job fair, can also click here to view open positions online.

For more information and to find a Food Lion location near you, click here.

