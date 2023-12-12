Foodbank feeds over 2,000 families for annual holiday food drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held their annual holiday food distribution event.

At the Veterans United Home Loans Ampitheater, families are not going home hungry.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore partnered with the Virginia Department of Human Services and fed nearly 2,500 households with Christmas just around the corner.

Foodbank leaders say the event is to relieve some pressure from families' pockets due to inflation.

On a first come, first serve basis, cars were wrapped around the drive-through food drive and received three different type of boxes to make their holiday meals. A protein, produce, and canned food box.

"The need this year is tremendous we have nearly 100,000 people that are food insecure in our service area with nearly 30,000 of those coming from the city of Virginia Beach. Many of those being children, and at this time of year it's critically important that we address food insecurity by having these food distributions," said Bob Latvis, Chief Operations Officer of Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Nearly 6,000 volunteers helped to make the event a success.

While Foodbank leaders are making sure everyone has food during the holidays, they say the need is all year round and they're depending on your donations to help.

To donate to the foodbank, click the link here.