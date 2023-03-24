Foodbank holds emergency food distribution after Norfolk Family Dollar fire

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held an emergency food distribution event on Friday, giving dozens of pounds of groceries to area families in need.

You may remember a Family Dollar caught fire last September leaving people in the Calvart Square area of Norfolk with little or no access to food.

It's been more than six months since the fire and the community continues to come together.

Friday morning, the Foodbank held another emergency food distribution along Church Street.

And the need isn't ending for families.

City leaders say they're still working to identify potential grocery operators to help fill the void in that community.