NORFOLK, Va. - The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will host its fifth annual Hunger Heroes competition to help support families and people experiencing food insecurity in the Hampton Roads area.

According to the Foodbank, Hunger Heroes is a food and fundraising competition open to local businesses, sports teams, social clubs, youth groups and families. Participants will earn points for every pound of food donated or dollar raised, as well as other activities, such as volunteering, coordinating a food drive, posting to social media and helping register other teams.

The event begins July 6 and will end July 20.

Participants can register for the competition in four categories based on the number of participants per organization — small (1-9 participants), medium (10-99), large (100-999) and enterprise (1,000+). The Foodbank will select the top three organizations per category and present additional awards for Best Overall, Volunteer Service and Foodbank spotlights.

“The last several months have been especially challenging,” said Christopher Tan, CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “On one hand, inflation continues to drive up the cost of food and fuel which is driving more people to our doors. On the other, we at the Foodbank feel those effects as well as we try to stretch our limited resources to meet their needs.

“This year’s Hunger Heroes provides us with a much-needed opportunity to garner additional support from the community during a time of year when donations typically drop, yet the need continues to rise," Tan added. "I encourage anyone who hears this message to become a Hunger Hero and help a child in need this summer.”

Organizations interested in participating in the competition can register by clicking here.