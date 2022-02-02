Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to hold 3 free events celebrating Healthy Heart Month

NORFOLK, Va. - The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is celebrating Healthy Heart Month with three free events.

In collaboration with the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, the food bank will host a series of events throughout February to provide heart healthy food and promote overall heart wellness to those who use their services.

As part of the food bank's commitment to uncovering the root causes of food insecurity, which includes access to healthcare, attendees will receive free health screenings as well as wellness and nutrition education.

The events will take place at the following locations:

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Greenbrier YMCA – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Greenbrier YMCA – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15: YMCA on Granby – 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

YMCA on Granby – 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23: Indian River YMCA – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The events will provide resources related to health, fitness and healthy food options, as well as resources to assist people and families experiencing food insecurity.

The ODU School of Nursing will be conducting the following:

Blood pressure screening

HgA1C Assessment (which can tell someone's average blood sugar over the last six weeks)

Cholesterol Screenings

Hearing Screening

Healthy Heart Education (from the American Heart Association)

For the fitness/ wellness component, a personal trainer will be available.

The food component will feature the following:

Healthy food options

Food pantry information (Foodbank)

Nutrition information (Foodbank & ODU)

Food cards (from ODU)

Information on SNAP benefits

Healthy Heart Month Days is free and open to the public.