Foodbank providing free meals to children in Hampton Roads & Eastern Shore this summer

This summer, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is once again providing free meals to children through the Summer Food Service Program.
The free meals will be served at seven locations in Hampton Roads from Monday through Friday. Five locations will begin serving meals on Tuesday, June 20, and the other two will open on Monday, June 26.
A list of locations with dates of operation are as follows:
Eastern Shore
- WHERE: Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club (24577 Mary N. Smith Road in Accomac)
- WHEN: June 20 - August 25
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk (four locations)
Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club
- WHERE: 3017 Kimball Terrace
WHEN: June 20 - August 18
- Breakfast: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit
- WHERE: 701 Berkley Avenue Extension
- WHEN: June 20 - August 18
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club
- WHERE: 804 Whitaker Lane
- WHEN: June 20 - August 18
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Afternoon Snack: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads
- WHERE: 1401 Ballentine Boulevard
- WHEN: June 26 - August 25
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Portsmouth
- WHERE: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club (5905 Portsmouth Boulevard)
WHEN: June 20 - August 25
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Suffolk
- WHERE: Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, Forest Glen Unit (200 Forest Glen Drive)
WHEN: June 26 - August 18
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
The foodbank says meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information, click here.