Foodbank providing free meals to children in Hampton Roads & Eastern Shore this summer

This summer, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is once again providing free meals to children through the Summer Food Service Program.

The free meals will be served at seven locations in Hampton Roads from Monday through Friday. Five locations will begin serving meals on Tuesday, June 20, and the other two will open on Monday, June 26.

A list of locations with dates of operation are as follows:

Eastern Shore



WHERE : Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club (24577 Mary N. Smith Road in Accomac)

: Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club (24577 Mary N. Smith Road in Accomac) WHEN : June 20 - August 25

Breakfast : 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Lunch : 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

: June 20 - August 25

Norfolk (four locations)

Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club

WHERE : 3017 Kimball Terrace

: 3017 Kimball Terrace WHEN : June 20 - August 18 Breakfast : 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Lunch : 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.



Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit

WHERE : 701 Berkley Avenue Extension

: 701 Berkley Avenue Extension WHEN : June 20 - August 18

Breakfast : 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Lunch : 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

: June 20 - August 18

Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club

WHERE : 804 Whitaker Lane

: 804 Whitaker Lane WHEN : June 20 - August 18

Lunch : 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Afternoon Snack : 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

: June 20 - August 18

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads

WHERE : 1401 Ballentine Boulevard

: 1401 Ballentine Boulevard WHEN : June 26 - August 25

Breakfast : 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Lunch : 12:15 p.m. - 1 p.m.

: June 26 - August 25

Portsmouth



WHERE : Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club (5905 Portsmouth Boulevard)

: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club (5905 Portsmouth Boulevard) WHEN : June 20 - August 25 Breakfast : 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. Lunch : 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.



Suffolk



WHERE : Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, Forest Glen Unit (200 Forest Glen Drive)

: Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, Forest Glen Unit (200 Forest Glen Drive) WHEN : June 26 - August 18 Breakfast : 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Lunch : 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.



The foodbank says meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, click here.