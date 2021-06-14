Foodbank to provide free meals throughout summer to children in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will be serving free meals to Hampton Roads children.

Children 18 and under are eligible to receive free meals through the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis at the following times and locations:

Eastern Shore

June 22-Aug. 12 Northampton Free Library, 7745 Seaside Road, Nassawadox Lunch & Snack – Grab & Go, 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. Tuesdays (2 lunches and 2 snacks) and Thursdays (2 lunches and 2 snacks)



June 23-Aug 11 Accomac/Eastern Shore Public Library – Grab & Go, 23610 Front Street, PO box 360, Accomack Lunch & Snack 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. Mondays (2 lunches and 2 snacks) and Wednesdays (2 lunches and 2 snacks)



Norfolk

June 14–Aug. 20 Teens with a Purpose, 700 E. Olney Rd. 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday



June 21-Aug. 27 Southside Boys & Girls Club, Diggs Town Unit, 1401 Melon St. 8:00 –9:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday



June 14-17 & June 28–Sept. 3 The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads, , 1401 Ballentine Blvd. 9:00 –10:00 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday



June 14–Aug. 27 Wesley Grace United Methodist Church, 288 East Little Creek Road 3 – 5 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Fridays (five breakfasts and five lunches)



June 22–Aug. 21, 2021 Calvert Square, 975 Bagnall Road 12 – 1 p.m. Lunch and Afternoon Snack – Grab & Go, Tuesdays (two lunches and two snacks), Thursdays (one lunch and one snack), Fridays (two lunches and two snacks)



June 23–Aug. 21 Oakleaf Forest, 1706 Greenleaf Drive 12 – 1 p.m. Lunch and Afternoon Snack – Grab & Go, Mondays (two lunches and two snacks), Wednesdays (two lunches and two snacks), Fridays (two lunches and two snacks)



Portsmouth

June 14–Aug. 31 Bethel Worship Center Church International, 3697 Pepperwood Court 5–6 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Tuesdays (two breakfasts and two lunches) and Thursdays (three breakfasts and three lunches)



June 21–Aug. 27 Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club, 5905 Portsmouth Blvd. 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday



Suffolk

June 21-Aug. 20, 2021 Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, John F. Kennedy Middle School, 2325 East Washington Street, 757.562.8788 Breakfast 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.



June 28-Aug. 26 Salvation Army Suffolk Corps, 400 Bank Street Breakfast 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.



June 18–Sept. 4 Youth of America, 107 Division Street 10 a.m.–12 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Fridays (three breakfasts and three lunches)



Virginia Beach