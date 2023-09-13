'Football Field-sized bush fire' injures 1, contained in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Fire Department responded to a "football field-sized bush fire" in Croaker Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., The Farm, a local business, called 911 after a large area of cut trees, logs and debris caught fire.

The area had no accessible fire hydrants, and water tanker trucks from James City County, York County, New Kent County and Abingdon Fire Department shuttled water to the site, according to a JCC news release. The James City County Library on Croaker Road was used as a site to refill the tanker trucks.

James City County

The fire claimed an excavator that was on-site, according to the news release. One person was injured and transported for medical care.

Currently, the fire is contained and units remain on scene to prevent further spread.