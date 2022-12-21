Hampton police confirm 'bones in a blanket' found near Hampton school are animal remains

HAMPTON, Va. — Police and their forensics team were on the scene after remains were found near Kilgore Gifted Center, according to a source close to the investigation.

Hampton police have tweeted that they were actively investigating a call for remains located in the 300 block of Woodland Road.

Police found what appears to be bones and a blanket, the inside source tells News 3. They worked with experts to determine the nature of these remains.

The Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted to assist and responded to the scene. It has been confirmed the located remains were non-human and belong to an animal.

