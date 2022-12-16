Former Assistant Dean of students at Virginia Beach religious college sentenced for child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. — A former Assistant Dean at a local college was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for receiving images of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Robert Morris used a file-sharing program to provide more than 500 files depicting the sexual abuse of minors. This included children as young as infants provided to detectives in the Virginia Beach Police Department in December 2021.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for his home. They seized a laptop that also contained additional files depicting the sexual abuse of minors, from social messaging applications, detectives say.

When he was arrested, Morris was an Assistant Dean of students and systems administrator at Wave Leadership College, a religious institution in Virginia Beach.

He was previously administratively separated from the U.S. Navy for misconduct, including sexual harassment, officials report.