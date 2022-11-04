Former campaign manager sues Newport News mayoral candidate for $25,000

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former campaign manager for a Newport News mayoral candidate said she's owed $25,000. Levita Jones was Tina Vicks' campaign manager until September when the payments stopped. That's when Jones decided to sue.

"With me knowing Tina ten years, it kind of hurt because I never thought it would have to go this way," Jones said.

According to court documents, Jones was under contract as Vick's campaign manager for a salary of $30,000. Jones said she was paid $5,000, then the payments stopped.

"A payment was missed, never made, and that breached a contract," Jones said. "No resolution was made between her and I, so it came to this."

"This" refers to a civil suit for breach of contract. So she filed a civil suit for breach of contract. In the documents, Vicks said Jones was responsible for fundraising her salary and said that Jones did not complete her side of the agreement.

Jones disagrees and said she is owed her salary, and said the citizens of Newport News need to be aware.

"That needs to be addressed because this will be someone that will oversee the business of the entire city," Jones said.

Jones filed on Oct. 26, just 13 days before election day. She said the timing was because it had been 30 days since payment was due, and that's what she had to do legally to file the civil suit.

"At the end of the day I would just like the contract to be honored," Jones said.

News 3 reached out to Tina Vick for a comment. Vick told News 3 the attorney advised her not to make a comment.