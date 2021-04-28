Former campers allege Edgar Cayce's camp was breeding ground for sexual abuse, rape and assault of underage girls

Virginia Beach, Va. – Eight women have filed a lawsuit claiming they were raped or sexual abuse for years at Edgar Cayce's summer camp in the western mountains of Virginia.

The victims say the cult-like culture was a breeding ground for male counselors to abuse young girls.

Wednesday two lawsuits were filed in the Virginia Beach Courthouse.

Gathering with the lawyers, four women claim they were sexually abused, harassed and some even raped.

“The first time I was raped by an adult counselor I was 13. I reported it to the camp manager and nothing was done,” said Lyndsey, who did not want to disclose her last name. “I reported the assault to camp authorities, who did nothing. When I was 16, I returned to camp and I was forced to participate in a so-called ‘Forgiveness Circle,’ which meant I had to hug my abuser and say I forgave him. It was a horrible, degrading experience.”

The lawsuits were filed against leaders with the Association for Research and Enlightenment (“A.R.E.”), the ones who run the camp.

A.R.E. was founded by spiritualist Edgar Cayce back in 1931 and headquartered in the North End of Virginia Beach.

“The older I got, the more often I saw how the A.R.E. spiritual teachings set the stage for a silent epidemic of sexual assault and violence against young children and women including myself,” said Lyndsey.

“We were taught to love and accept our abusers unconditionally,” said another woman who didn’t want her name used. She tearfully explained being sexually abused when she was 16-years-old by a staff member.

Hannah Furbush described years of relentless sexual assault and harassment by several different male staff members.

“Female campers were being preyed upon by male staff members, that’s because hugs and touch in between children and adults were encouraged but it went well beyond,” said Furbush.

The women said when they reported the abuse to camp leadership they were shunned, told it was their fault and told to forgive those who sexually assaulted them.

“It is deeply harmful when your voice is silenced and you come to believe that your voice doesn’t matter. I blamed myself for his sexual assault on me,” said the unidentified woman.

Kevin Todeschi, the Executive Director of Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. issused the following statement:

"Last summer, on the Camp’s Facebook account, we became aware that out of the thousands of individuals who have attended Camp over the past half-century or so, a number posted that they had experienced or had seen inappropriate behavior, and even sexual assault. Our Board immediately responded, ultimately commissioning an experienced and independent outside investigation agency to look into all these allegations, and to encourage anyone who experienced harm to come forward. That opportunity was posted on the Camp’s Facebook page and everyone who attended camp in the past decade was contacted. Those who responded were assured of confidentiality by our Board and by the independent investigation agency, and we have kept that promise.

That investigation continues and the Board began receiving interim reports in last month. Two Board committees were established in June 2020, one to address any systemic or policy-based changes needed, and the other to review camp personnel. These committees are currently reviewing the investigative reports. We are asking the independent investigators to formulate their recommendations as to any needed changes. We have also retained the independent agency to offer separate, stand-alone, confidential healing and remediation services, of which some former campers have chosen to take advantage.

No Camp activity has occurred since the summer of 2019. None will occur this year until we are satisfied we have addressed any still-existing concerns.

We continue to be extraordinarily distressed by these allegations. The camp has been in operation for decades. Sexual assault or assault of any kind has never been even remotely acceptable. Such conduct is contrary to everything we believe in. The Camp is a Family Camp that focuses on healthy living for body, mind, and spirit.”

The women say they are still impacted by the staff that harmed them.

“He took advantage of me and others when he should’ve been taken care of us,” said Cheyenne, a victim who said she had sex when she was 16-years-old with a male adult counselor.

She said there were feelings of shame after he quickly moved on to another camper.

She said it had a profound impact on her life and she numbed herself with drugs and alcohol.

“No one questioned how his age and his position of authority empowered him to be abusive to me,” said Lyndsey, “The law does not classify the years I spent with him as a relationship but rather a sexual assault.”

Each plaintiff is suing for $10 million dollars each along with punitive damages.

