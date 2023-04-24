Former cancer patient now sharing the love with others in need of assistance

LONE TREE, Colo. – A 20-year cancer survivor, Linda Whitehouse knows what it’s like to be a cancer patient, which is why volunteering at Sky Ridge Medical Center’s Cancer Resource Center is so important to her.

“For me, it’s about helping other people through that journey since I have been there,” she says.

A fixture at the hospital for more than a decade, Linda is now the lead for the all-volunteer Center. She was one of the first volunteers back in the hospital after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she never really let the virus keep her from her work.

“She really kept that program going through the COVID period -- even doing phone calls when we couldn't visit in person,” recalls John Penn, the Director of Concierge and Volunteer Services for the hospital.



To learn how to volunteer at Sky Ridge Medical Center or other HealthOne hospitals in Colorado, click here

Through the Cancer Resource Center, Linda and the other volunteers provide information and emotional support for cancer patients, whether they are being treated at Sky Ridge or elsewhere. They can also provide wigs for those who need them or blankets, gloves, hats – anything a cancer patient needs.

Including love.

“They all seem to be very giving people their hearts in the right place,” Linda says of the volunteers she works with. And that's a great atmosphere to work in.”

