Former Chesterfield massage therapist convicted of sexually assaulting 5 more victims

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- A former massage therapist at a Chesterfield Massage Envy who was convicted of sexual battery in July of 2020 was found guilty Thursday of assaulting five additional victims months later at a Massage Luxe in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg-James City County Prosecutor Cathy Black told CBS6 that Shawn Robinson was found guilty of three counts of object penetration, one count of assault and battery, and six counts of aggravated sexual battery.

He was also found guilty of three counts of practicing without a license.

WTVR Shawn Lamonte Robinson

Robinson will be sentenced on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. He faces a maximum of life in prison.

Robinson, who was the subject of a CBS 6 investigation last year, was found guilty in July of 2020 of misdemeanor sexual battery for raping a woman in February of 2018 at a Massage Envy on Midlothian Turnpike that has since closed.

