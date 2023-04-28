Former Fort Bragg soldier accused in racist plot pleads guilty in firearms case

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A former Fort Bragg soldier accused of plotting to "physically remove" minorities from several North Carolina counties now faces jail time for a separate gun-related charge.

Authorities say Gate officers found a "ghost" handgun in Noah Edwin Anthony's car. Authorities also found a 3-D printed rifle, also without a serial number, in his room at the base.

The 23-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday.