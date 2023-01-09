Former JMU football player killed in head-on crash on Route 301

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The 30-year-old man killed in a head-on wreck along Route 301 in Hanover County Saturday morning is a former college and high school football player.

Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Route 301 between Stumpy and Peaks Roads at 7:15 a.m.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Hanover Courthouse Road when it crossed the double solid line colliding head on with a 2020 Kenworth utility truck that was traveling southbound," Cooper said.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the utility truck was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Cooper said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Martin “Deane” Cheatham during this difficult time," Cooper said.

Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dbRIW1k8zD — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) January 8, 2023

Cheatham was a former Hanover football standout and tight end at James Madison University.

"Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time," JMU Football officials posted Sunday afternoon.

Officials said deputies are "still collecting information" to figure out the circumstances that led to the wreck.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.