Former Kingsmill Resort, Hampton Police officer indicted with child pornography offenses

NORFOLK, Va. - A former police officer with the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg and the Hampton Police Division was charged with attempted production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.

According to court documents, Virginia Beach man Nathan Allen Jr., 33, allegedly attempted to produce child pornography on separate dates in 2019 and 2021, with a victim who was 11 and 12 years old at the times of the offenses.

Documents allege that Allen received images of child sexual abuse material on various dates during the spring of 2021, and in May 2021 accessed child pornography on a cell phone.

Allen is charged with two counts of attempted production of child pornography, three counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of access with intent to view of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on the production charges, a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the receipt charges, and a maximum penalty of 20 years on the access with intent to view charge.