Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax representing VB mass shooting victims' families

Attorney and Former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Justin Fairfax said he is now representing families of victims murdered in the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Here's Fairfax's full statement:

Justin E. Fairfax, Attorney and the 41st Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, is now representing four of the Virginia Beach families whose loved ones were murdered in the horrific mass shooting in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.



Not one of the families impacted by the 2019 massacre in Virginia Beach has been made whole from the unfathomable and unacceptable injustice and emotional, financial and spiritual toll that they continue to suffer to this day.



The Law Office of Justin E. Fairfax, PLLC and Martin Law PLLC, with Attorney Thomas B. Martin, now legally represent the families of:



— Kate Nixon

— Michelle “Missy” Langer

— Joshua O. Hardy

— Laquita C. Brown





Fairfax's announcement comes in the days after Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Fowler claimed she has a laptop that allegedly belonged to the shooter, DeWayne Craddock. So far, the laptop has not been turned over.

Fowler said this laptop was placed in her hands by Beth Mann, a former city employee who according to Fowler was fired for statements made about the 2019 mass shooting. But questions remain about whether the laptop actually belonged to the municipal center gunman, or whether it contains evidence related to the shooting.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate is requesting the laptop be turned over so a complete forensic review can determine the device’s authenticity and relevance.