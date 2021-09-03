Former maintenance employee for ODU student housing company says employees were working while infected with COVID

NORFOLK, VA -Robert Ward is sick with COVID inside Sentara Hospital in Virginia Beach.

"A few weeks ago people started testing positive in maintenance department where I work," said Ward. "I have got shortness of breath and I couldn't even walk," he said.

Ward, fully vaccinated tells us he contracted COVID-19 from his job at ODU RENT, a contracted company not affiliated with ODU that provides off campus housing to college students.

"I went to the maintenance supervisors and I said I got a baby due sometime next week, and I don't feel good," Ward said. "I told them we aren't handling the outbreak well and we got people going in and out of this office that are postive."

Ward says four of his coworkers sand his supervisor tested positive for COVID. He told News 3 two of them even came to work. We verified that by speaking to the owner of ODU RENT today, who did confirm that and told us, he himself even has COVID, and did say two employees came to work with COVID but were sent home.

"It's not just alarming for my health, the way this thing is spreading this delta variant for them to allow us to still work," said Ward.

Ward showed us a doctor's note he gave to his employer after he tested positive Monday. He says he didn't show up for work that he was t let go.

The company confirmed Ward was fired and said it was, because ward didn't communicate why he was leaving work.

Ward now is concerned he may have infected dozens of students.

"It was recently freshman move in and there were tons of move in's I can't even count how many apartments I was in this last week," said Ward.

The owner of ODU RENT told News 3 Friday that "that no employees that have tested positive have been inside a tenants home"

However it's unclear if Ward already had virus when entering the apartments.

"Peoplee are dying from this thing its not a joke they took it as a joke the entire time," said Ward.

ODU RENT released this full statement to NEWS 3 Friday in response to Ward's claims.

"Our company policy has remained consistent throughout this pandemic. Any employees who tested positive or showed symptoms of COVID-19 were immediately sent home, in accordance with Virginia's permanent standard. Employees are not allowed to return to work until they are symptom free for 24-hours and have isolated for 10 days. Any employees that may have had close contact with a positive employee are also required to be sent home and to receive a PCR test. We have recently taken our COVID-19 policy a step further and are requiring all our employees to be fully vaccinated. No employees that have tested positive have been inside a tenants home."