Former Newport News Fire Department Lieutenant arrested, charged with attempted child rape

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va.— News 3 is learning more about a former Newport News Fire Department lieutenant who was arrested and charged with attempted rape of a child.

According to court documents, Christopher Jones, a father of three and a husband, has been arrested and charged with attempted rape of a child under the age of 13 in James City County.

"It's just shocking and totally unbelievable," said a concerned resident.

The community is in shock after Jones was arrested on July 15th, when police received a report of Jones having online conversations with someone he believed was an 11-year-old.

Those chats had been happening since March of 2022 until he was arrested in July.

Although Jones was arrested and has been charged with one count of attempted rape of a minor, he made bail, according to court documents. Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones went into the neighborhood where he lives and asked him a few questions.

"Do you have any comment of the allegations towards you of attempting to rape a child?" Kelsey Jones asked.

"I have no comment," Christopher Jones responded.

Jones worked with the Newport News Fire Department from January 12th, 2005, to July 17th of this year — leaving one long-time resident in the community Jones lives in shocked.

"What I know of his character, it's just very shocking that he would do something like this to a child, to anyone but much less a child," the resident said. "If it's any assistance I ever needed he was there to provide that assistance. I myself have never seen him being inappropriate to any of the kids in the neighborhood here. I'm just shocked."

Court records show Jones traveled from Newport News to James City County to meet with the minor. Documents say the day he was meeting her was supposed to be the 11-year-old's 12th birthday, and he had plans to engage in sexual acts when they finally met in person.

"But right now, innocent until proven guilty. The person that I have known the last several years...I find it very difficult to believe," the resident added.

According to court documents Jones is not allowed to use any computer devices and is forbidden access to the internet. His next court date is August 26th.