JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A former Newport News Fire Department Lieutenant has been charged with the attempted rape of a child in James City County.

42-year-old Christopher Scott Jones, a Newport News resident, was arrested on July 15 and charged with one count of attempted rape of a child under the age of 13.

According to officials, the arrest comes due to conversations Jones has been having online with what he believed to be an 11-year-old girl since March 2022. The incident was reported to James City County Police on July 15.

Officials tell us Jones worked for the city's fire department from January 12, 2005, to July 17, 2022. He most recently served as a lieutenant.

