Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank passes away

Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has died. Frank served as the city's first directly elected mayor in 1996 and served until he retired in June 2010.

In a statement, Virginia Third District Congressman Bobby Scott (D) said "Joe was a pillar of our community and devoted his life and career to serving the citizens of Newport News. He was instrumental in encouraging major businesses to expand in the city, and was a leading advocate in protecting key government and military assets, including Fort Eustis and Jefferson Lab."

The statement went on to say "Joe's positive influence and impact on Newport News can still be felt in every corner of the city. I will greatly miss his friendship and counsel."

