Former Norfolk teacher charged with arson, sentenced to 10 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. — Ryan Elza, a man who admitted to a series of suspicious fires last year in Norfolk, has received a 10-year sentence.

According to police, the former eighth grade teacher was arrested and charged earlier this year with arson after a number of suspicious fires in the West Ghent area of Norfolk.

Elza appeared in court the morning of November 4 after pleading guilty in July to one count each of arson and destruction of property.

News 3 spoke with landlord James Jones in June, who said the trouble started last year. Jones said in February 2021, a car on Redgate Avenue was set on fire. Two months later, he said another incident occurred.

Police say the fire started beneath a car owned by Elza’s neighbor Tiffany McGee. Days earlier, Elza had been in an argument with McGee’s husband Patrick.

The fire spread from the car in the driveway to the house and another vehicle. The McGees and their two children were inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Elza will be back in court next month for a restitution hearing. Stay with News 3 for updates.