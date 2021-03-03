Former ODU student sentenced 10 years for Virginia Beach crash to be released in March after granted conditional pardon

NOTTOWAY CO., Va. - Matthew Rushin, a former ODU student serving time for a January 2019 crash, is set to be released later this month after Governor Northam granted a conditional pardon last year.

In November 2020, Northam granted a conditional pardon to Rushin, after being sentenced to 10 years to serve behind bars after 40 years suspended for a crash his family and friends say was unintentional.

Rushin is now set to be released from Nottoway Correctional Facility on March 29.

News 3 covered the prior protests his family organized that they said was to raise awareness for his case. His family previously told News 3 that they believe the color of his skin, autism, and authoritative abuse dealt with his fate.

Rushin's case has generated an out pour of social media support with over 40K followers on a verified Instagram account.

The pardon Northam granted requires Rushin agreeing to a number of strict requirements, including never possessing a firearm, not operating a vehicle, and never contacting the victims or their families.

Northam reduced the sentence to ten years for each conviction with seven years five months suspended on each, to run concurrently, with credit for any time spent in confinement while awaiting trial and any earned sentencing credits.

Rushin pled guilty on August 6, 2019 for a crash that injured a total of four peoole, leaving one man seriously injured.

Related: Gov. Northam grants conditional pardon to man with autism serving 10 years for Virginia Beach crash