Former Richmond basketball star Kass Weaver sentenced to prison after dead son found in family freezer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Former University of Richmond basketball star Kassceen "Kass" Weaver was sentenced to 20 years in prison connected to the neglect and death of his three-year-old son Adon and the concealment of the child's body in the family's freezer.

Weaver, 51, was convicted earlier this year on all the charges against him, including felony murder, felony child abuse/neglect, and aggravated malicious wounding charges, and faced a maximum of 55 years.

When Adon suffered some sort of medical emergency on the night of Oct. 23, 2018, prosecutors said Weaver failed to seek appropriate medical attention for his child.

They said Weaver then stored the child's body in a freezer for several years to hide what happened and to prevent his other son from being taken away.

WTVR Kass Weaver was convicted of killing his son and hiding the child's body in a freezer.

Weaver's defense team had argued that no one knew what medical emergency Adon suffered that night and could not say if calling 911 would have made a difference.

They added that Weaver said he had attempted CPR, something his wife did to revive Adon when he stopped breathing over a week before.

Weaver did not address the court during the 30-minute hearing on Thursday due to the fact he still faces an aggravated malicious wounding charge involving his now ex-wife.

That case is set for trial in March 2024.

Kass Weaver played college basketball at the University of Richmond from 1992 to 1995.

