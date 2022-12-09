Former sergeant suing Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former sergeant with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is suing Sheriff Ken Stolle, alleging he was fired for political opinions.

William Fowler was placed on administrative leave in Nov. 2021 after nearly 15 years with the department. Stolle not to reappoint Fowler to his next term.

In the lawsuit, Fowler claims he was fired because of his political leanings, as well as those of his wife, a Democrat representing House District 21, which includes parts of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

Sheriff Stolle released the following statement to News 3.