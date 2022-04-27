Former Tuskeegee Airman turns 100, asking for birthday cards from fellow Americans

You can help make a birthday wish come true for an American hero.

Retired Sgt. Victor Butler of Rhode Island is one of the last known surviving Tuskeegee Airmen, a group of Black military pilots and airmen who made history and broke barriers while fighting in World War II.

Butler is celebrating his 100th birthday. He says all he wants for his birthday are cards from his fellow Americans.

Butler's birthday is May 21st.

You can mail your happy birthday wishes to Butler here:

Victor Butler C/O Gary Butler

P.O. Box 3523

Cranston, Rhode Island 02910

As he awaits his birthday cards, Butler said he'll keep busy putting together puzzles and sharing his wisdom.