Former U.S. Sen. John Warner of Virginia dies at 94

Former United States Sen. John Warner (R-VA) died Tuesday night at the age of 94.

According to the Associated Press, Warner's longtime chief of staff Susan A. Magill says he died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria with his wife and daughter at his side.

Warner, a former Navy secretary, served 30 years in the U.S. Senate, and was the last Virginia Republican to be elected to the Senate. He left office in 2007, endorsing a Democrat, current Sen. Mark Warner, as his successor.

As we honor Warner, here's a look at his extensive Navy service:

Served in the Navy during World War II

Served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War

Was both Under Secretary of the Navy and then Secretary of the Navy under Nixon

Twice served as chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee

Was one of the few people to have a Navy vessel named in his honor while he still alive with the commissioning of the USS John Warner submarine in 2015

The USS John Warner is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk

Warner was also married to actor Elizabeth Taylor from 1976 to 1982.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released a statement on Warner's death, calling him an "unmatched leader" and a "dear friend."

"Not having John Warner to go to for advice leaves a big hole in my life. But we can all celebrate a public servant who stood on principle, made us proud, and exemplified the best of what politics can be," Kaine said.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, who took John Warner's seat in 2009, released a statement reflecting on John Warner endorsing him twice for re-election.

“In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials. We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal. John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more. I firmly believe that we could use more role models like him today. There’s little I’m prouder of than the fact that he twice endorsed me for re-election," Mark Warner said.

Rep. Elaine Luria released a statement on Warner's death via Twitter.

"John Warner always put his country and the Commonwealth before himself. Deeply committed to our military and our troops, I was proud to get to know him the last few years. He’s a towering figure in Virginian and American life. May his memory be a blessing," Luria wrote.

Rep. Bobby Scott said Warner "set the tone" for how Republicans and Democrats could work together.

“It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of John Warner. A veteran of World War II and the Korean War before he served in the Senate, John dedicated his life to serving his country and the Commonwealth of Virginia," Scott wrote. "John served as the dean of Virginia’s congressional delegation for many years and set the tone for how Democrats and Republicans should work together for the betterment of all Virginians. That is a tradition that our congressional delegation strives to continue today. In the Senate, John was always focused on what was best for the Commonwealth, and he could always be relied on to prioritize the people he served, not party or politics. I send my deepest condolences to John’s family and loved ones and all those who were impacted by his life of public service."

