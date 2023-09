NORFOLK, Va. — WTAR/WTKR's former announcer passed away this August.

Bernard Meltzer was the voice of WTKR during the 70s, 80s, and 90s. He died at the age of 85 at a local hospital, according to his obituary.

According to his obituary, Meltzer also voiced characters on the children's show "Connie's Magic Cottage," performed at local dinner theaters and appeared on the Dr. Madblood Show.