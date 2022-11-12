Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle building to become bowling alley

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Yankee Candle store which closed in Williamsburg which closed in March last year is set to become a bowling alley.

"Uptown Alley' plans to open a family entertainment center there next year. On Thursday, Williamsburg City Council gave it the green light.

Along with the bowling alley, Uptown Alley will feature an arcade, a chef-driven restaurant and the latest in audio-visual technology.

A release from the city said the owners are investing more than $12 million into the project.